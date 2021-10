Wales full-back Hallam Amos has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 27.Amos, who plays for Cardiff is quitting the game at the end of the season to focus on his medical career.“After a decade of professional rugby, the 2021/22 season will be my last,” Amos wrote on Instagram.“I’m very grateful for the incredible experiences I’ve had over the last 10 seasons, but the time has almost come to face a new challenge.“It’s always been my intention to finish when I complete my degree and this season aligns nicely with the final year of my medical studies,...

RUGBY ・ 15 DAYS AGO