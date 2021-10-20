4-Day Weather Forecast For Kake
KAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light Rain
- High 44 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0