4-Day Weather Forecast For Kake

KAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light Rain High 44 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 50 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Light Rain High 48 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain Likely High 48 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.