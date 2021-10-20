Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Portage
GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
