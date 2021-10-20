WHO: Europe only region with increase in new virus cases last week

© GETTY IMAGES

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that Europe was the only region that saw an increase in new coronavirus cases last week.

There was a 7 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe, and globally 2.7 million new cases and more than 46,000 deaths, according to the WHO, The Associated Press reported.

It is the third week in a row Europe saw an increase in cases with more than half the countries saying their coronavirus numbers rose.

Other regions that contributed the most to the worldwide total of cases last week were Russia and Turkey.

Russia has been consistently breaking death toll records this month for its daily coronavirus cases as the country struggles to get the pandemic under control.

On Tuesday, Russia recorded 1,015 COVID-19 deaths and 33,740 new infections, the highest number of deaths in a single day yet.

The Kremlin has not implemented any restrictions to try to slow the spread, leaving restrictions up to regional authorities.

WHO data showed the Americas and Middle East cases last week stayed consistent to previous weeks as Africa and the Western Pacific numbers dropped, according to the AP.

Africa’s number dropped by 18 percent while the West Pacific number dropped by 16 percent.

Africa is one of the regions struggling to get the coronavirus vaccine, prompting the WHO to call on richer countries to pause booster shots and donate those doses to Africa.