A rainy Wednesday in Shishmaref — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 8 days ago

(SHISHMAREF, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shishmaref Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shishmaref:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZUrv_0cWxAH8z00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated snow showers then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 32 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 32 °F, low 24 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 31 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 30 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Shishmaref#Nws
