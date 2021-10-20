A rainy Wednesday in Shishmaref — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(SHISHMAREF, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shishmaref Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shishmaref:
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated snow showers then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 31 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 30 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
