Vampire bats have an extravagant diet. As their name suggests, they feed exclusively on blood from other animals that they hunt in the dark. Getting all of their nutrients from this gory source is not easy, though. Blood is rich in protein, but notably light on fat and sugars. Previous studies, including an earlier reference genome, have sought to understand how vampire bats adapted to live off this peculiar diet, but an analysis of a new, even more complete and accurate genome sequence for the species, uploaded as a preprint to bioRxiv October 19, lends new insights into this question.

WILDLIFE ・ 1 DAY AGO