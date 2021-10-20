Bieber Weather Forecast
BIEBER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain and snow during the day; while rain overnight
- High 45 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0