Flasher, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Flasher

Flasher Journal
 8 days ago

(FLASHER, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Flasher Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flasher:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cWxADc500

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 24 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Flasher Journal

Flasher, ND
ABOUT

With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

