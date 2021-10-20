3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Flasher

(FLASHER, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Flasher Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flasher:

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 24 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 48 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 28 mph



