Agriculture

Urban wastes used as fertilizers contain higher PFAS than livestock manure

EurekAlert
 9 days ago

Because of their useful surfactant properties, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been massively produced for non-stick coatings, water-repellant fabrics and firefighting foams. However, scientists have detected these highly stable “forever chemicals” throughout the environment, prompting toxicity concerns. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have characterized PFAS in...

www.eurekalert.org

EurekAlert

Nearer the bench than the Beltway: An appeal for thoughtful regulation of infectious disease research

Washington, D.C. – October 26, 2021 – COVID-19 has killed close to 5 million people worldwide, and the crisis has given rise to uncertainties about both the origins of the virus and how to respond to future pandemics. Much of the uncertainty swirls around responsibility and risk: How should scientists conduct infectious disease research now? Experts in a range of disciplines including political science, arms control, and biology have called for tighter regulation of the enterprise, with some calling for an end to certain areas—like “gain of function” investigations—altogether.
SCIENCE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Area farmers face higher fertilizer costs

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The cost of fertilizer is going up, and agricultural economists are warning area farmers that they will have to adjust. A researcher from Outagamie County, Kevin Jarek, says one type of fertilizer, 0-0-62, has had its price double over the last year, dating to July 30, 2020.
WAUSAU, WI
mynews13.com

Faul Family Riverside Farm using natural resources to keep livestock productive

SULFUR, Ky. — The most important meeting on climate change in the history of humanity is just days away. World leaders will gather in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Rising temperatures and intense rainstorms can make things very difficult for farmers. Many are having to change...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Illinois: Implications of Higher Fertilizer Prices

On Thursday, Bloomberg writers Tatiana Freitas and Fabiana Batista reported that, “Brazilian farmer Antonio Carlos Jacobsen usually buys fertilizer a few weeks before planting his corn fields. Soaring fertilizer prices are pushing him to move up purchases for the March seeding — although it may already be too late. ‘We...
ILLINOIS STATE
pv-magazine.com

Northvolt and Cinis to turn battery waste into sustainable fertilizer

Battery production waste could be the key sustainable ingredient to make crops grow faster. Northvolt, a Sweden-based battery manufacturer that was founded with circular production methods and sustainability written into its DNA, has partnered with Cinis Fertilizer, a Swedish startup company producing sustainable fertilizer from waste industrial products it sources from battery and paper manufacturers.
ENVIRONMENT
ocj.com

Higher fertilizer price equals a higher return to soil sampling

Fertilizer prices have been on a steady march higher throughout 2021. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service tracks Illinois fertilizer prices which the state FarmDoc group has summarized and published an article with prices through July 2021. When compared to prices from one year ago, anhydrous ammonia was up 53%, DAP was up 83%, and potash was up 71%. The actual cost per ton of anhydrous ammonia is $746, DAP was $717, and potash was $600. Shown here is Figure 2 from that Illinois FarmDoc article, or find the entire article at https://go.osu.edu/fertprices.
AGRICULTURE
michiganradio.org

State of Michigan to avoid buying products containing PFAS

The State of Michigan is going to stop buying most non-essential products containing PFAS. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is ordering state agencies to avoid buying products containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) if possible. The group of about 4,000 toxic chemicals is used widely in a variety of products and manufacturing....
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

No tilling, no chemicals in S.African farmer's revolution

It's spring in South Africa, and Danie Bester's tillers are rusting in a corner of his farm. Freshly-turned earth stretches for miles on other farms as his neighbours prepare their fields. "I'm still playing golf," said 37-year-old Bester. He might sound like Aesop's grasshopper, wasting away the spring days while the ants next door work.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Orkney's seaweed-eating sheep offer hopes of greener farming

On a tiny island in Scotland's far-flung Orkneys, thousands of sheep spend the winter munching on seaweed, a unique diet that scientists say offers hope for reducing planet-warming methane emissions. The seaweed diet of the Orkney sheep has an effect on their complex digestive system and appears to reduce the amount of methane produced.
AGRICULTURE
Indiana Corn, Soybeans: Using Phosphorus, Potassium Fertilizers Wisely

Phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent months. If you cannot afford all the fertilizer P and K you think you need or there is not enough fertilizer to be had, you might want to prioritize their use on your farm. The key to prioritizing P and K use is to have recent soil test information for your fields.
INDIANA STATE
EurekAlert

Urgent action needed to reduce uncertainty on CO2 storage prospects

An urgent increase in policy support and investment for carbon capture and storage (CCS) is needed to achieve the Paris climate goals, according to researchers at Princeton University and The University of Queensland. The researchers said investment must be directed to understand how quickly CO2 can be injected and stored underground at a local /regional level.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA eyes new rules for PFAS in waste

EPA today announced plans to clamp down on "forever chemicals" in solid waste with two separate rulemakings, a major move with significant implications for industry. The new rules are the latest in a string of developments from the agency for addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which have been linked to cancer and are known as forever chemicals because they are so persistent.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

No one left: climate change fuels Guatemalan migration

Lazaro Yat looked on helplessly as his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and embarked on the perilous journey to the United States as an undocumented migrant. The teenager left in February on a dangerous journey in which many migrants are murdered, kidnapped, tortured or exploited.
AGRICULTURE

