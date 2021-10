Approximately 1 in 5 Idaho students who enter the ninth grade do not graduate from high school. That equates to nearly 400 students per year in our area that are starting their adult life without the basic skills to make a living wage. A new public charter school is coming to our area that will specifically target and serve at-risk students in grades sixth through 12th. A few of us in the community have been working for nearly two years to bring this sort of school to our students.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO