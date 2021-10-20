CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kotlik, AK

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Kotlik News Beat
Kotlik News Beat
 8 days ago

(KOTLIK, AK) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Kotlik, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kotlik:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xJ96_0cWx9qao00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated snow showers then chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 36 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight

    • High 35 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 36 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 35 °F, low 27 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kotlik, AK
The Hill

Pfizer says Biden administration has ordered 50M more vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release Thursday that they will be providing the U.S. government with 50 million additional pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the companies' statement, the move is meant to help prepare for vaccination needs for children under the age of 5, should the vaccine eventually be approved for children that young. Pfizer has stated that it expects to deliver all the doses by the end of April.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Rain And Snow#Sunbreak
Kotlik News Beat

Kotlik News Beat

Kotlik, AK
2
Followers
141
Post
26
Views
ABOUT

With Kotlik News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy