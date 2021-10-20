CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy forecast for Witter? Jump on it!

Witter News Beat
 8 days ago

(WITTER, AR.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Witter:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0cWx9pi500

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

KATC News

Windy and Cooler

After a strong line of storms blew through Wednesday, skies are expected to be sunny for a while this morning with some cloudiness sliding in later this afternoon. The big difference will be the temperatures and the humidity levels today, both significantly lower as dry, cool air pushes in behind the cold front. But the big story in weather today will be the wind. A wind advisory is in effect today, winds should remain in the 20-25mph range most of the day with some gusts pushing over 35mph!
ENVIRONMENT
