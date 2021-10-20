Cloudy forecast for Witter? Jump on it!

(WITTER, AR.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Witter:

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



