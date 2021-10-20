Leopold Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEOPOLD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0