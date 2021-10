Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release Thursday that they will be providing the U.S. government with 50 million additional pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the companies' statement, the move is meant to help prepare for vaccination needs for children under the age of 5, should the vaccine eventually be approved for children that young. Pfizer has stated that it expects to deliver all the doses by the end of April.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 HOURS AGO