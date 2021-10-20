Daily Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup

LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain High 56 °F, low 48 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 54 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 51 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



