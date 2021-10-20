Daily Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup
LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
