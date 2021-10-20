Dickinson Center Weather Forecast
DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Areas of frost then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0