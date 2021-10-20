Dickinson Center Weather Forecast

DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Areas of frost then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 47 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 6 mph



