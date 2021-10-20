New Market Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 8 days ago

NEW MARKET, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cWx8GID00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

