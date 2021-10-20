CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands College Students Complete Expedition Obstacle Course

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Last weekend, Highlands College students had the opportunity to participate in 'Expedition,' an adventurous all-day competition that teaches endurance, sacrifice, and grit. In this annual event, Highlands College students are placed in teams and encouraged to work together to finish the race....

Prospective students attend College Night

Over 300 students attended College Night, said Joyce Haver, professor of counseling. The event featured over 60 colleges, universities and other post-secondary options. It was on Oct. 18.
Time management as a college student

While time management is a commonly discussed topic, many of us struggle with the basic principle of managing our time responsibly. As such, we often find ourselves rushing, procrastinating and decreasing the overall quality of things that might even be enjoyable. As college students, we are overwhelmed with responsibilities. From classes to jobs, career prep, potential graduate school considerations and family responsibilities, college students across America face a packed schedule during their peak physical years. Although I severely struggle with time management, there are several techniques I use to increase my productivity, efficiency and time management skills, as I balance the many responsibilities in my life.
Wiregrass student completes Ace apprenticeship

HAHIRA — In 2018, college student Marc Hughes started his journey as an apprentice through Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s registered apprenticeship program. Hughes' apprenticeship as an internet working technician at Ace Technologies included a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction in computer information systems and electrical maintenance, college officials said in a statement.
Area college students earn recognition

ADELPHI — Alvin Corpuz of Leesburg made the Dean’s List for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
VC community outreach specialist relates to students overcoming obstacles

As Victoria College’s community outreach specialist, Monica Hysquierdo has the opportunity to connect with prospective students and promote VC’s numerous education and training offerings to a seven-county service area. “I get to meet with individuals to explore career pathway as well as discuss barriers that may prevent them from continuing...
Cannabis courses begin soon at Three Rivers Community College

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Cannabis courses will begin soon at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich. The introductory courses will be online, so students won’t have to be in-person on campus to learn about the alternative holistic health information being offered. “We really go into the indications that are approved...
Side Hustle Ideas for College Students

In college, you have a lot on your schedule. It may be challenging to find time to work a part-time job. College isn’t inexpensive, yet earning a conventional job doesn’t always fit into a busy student’s schedule. One bad news I can tell you is that you might need more funds even while you’re in college. We have some excellent ideas for earning a little more money with a side business on the bright side.
Students Explore College Programs at TekNoXpo

Illmayer accompanied a small group of juniors and seniors from Chinook High School to Montana State University-Northern (MSUN) on Thursday, October 7, for the TekNoXpo & ShowCASE held on the college campus in Havre. The intention of the TekNoXpo & ShowCASE was to introduce high school students to all that...
Job Interview Tips for College Students

Most college students need a job to finance their career or support their families. College students find difficulties when seeking a job because few employers are willing to adapt to the college student’s schedule. However, working students are challenged with balancing their classes, homework, social life, extracurricular activities and a part-time or full-time job.
Satire: ‘College is time for new experiences,’ says student who has completely regressed into old habits

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. For many wide-eyed freshmen, college is the ultimate clean slate. You can finally break free from the embarrassing memories of that angst-ridden, metaphysically debilitating journey that many refer to as “high school.” After all, your roommate never has to know how heavily your diet used to rely on cafeteria mozzarella sticks and iced coffee, or about all of the consistently regrettable friends you made along the way.
WSCC connects students, parents to colleges

Students and parents got a chance to meet with admission representatives from more than a dozen public and private colleges and universities at the Marietta Area College Fair held at Washington State Community College’s student commons. Both two-year and four-year schools as well as the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services were at the event. As well, financial aid professionals were available to help students and their parents complete the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, for students planning on attending college to be considered for grants, loans and scholarships. Colleges represented included Fairmont University, Franklin University, Hocking College, Kent State, Marietta College, Ohio University, Ohio Valley University, University of Rio Grande, West Liberty University, Wheeling University, Washington State Community College and West Virginia University at Parkersburg, among others.
Students take part in college fair

About 200 juniors and seniors from schools throughout Warren County participated in Hi-Ed’s College Fair on Oct. 20. Over 40 colleges, universities, technical schools and military recruiters were represented at the event. A financial aid night was also offered. According to Jenny Burroughs, School to Work Coordinator, the benefit of having the college fair is that it exposes the students to the various learning opportunities they will encounter after graduating high school.
MOESC receives grant to help students complete FAFSA

MANSFIELD -- The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is an application used by virtually all two and four-year colleges, universities, and career schools for awarding Federal, state, and college-funded student aid. In order to help more students apply for these aid dollars, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center was awarded a...
Meeting the Needs of College-bound Students

When North Dakota colleges and universities started seeing an increase in the number of students having to take remedial courses in English and math, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (DPI) stepped up to create the College Ready English and Math (CREAM) program. CREAM is a remediation program providing...
Affordability of college course materials studied

Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability has completed a study on the affordability of course materials (e.g., print or digital textbooks, workbooks, audiovisual materials, online homework platforms, and other supplemental materials) in institutions of higher education in Tennessee. Although the cost of course materials is only one component...
Hybrid Courses Are Taking Over College Campuses Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

As many people battle to get back to a life previously deemed normal, institutions found a better way for students to feel comfortable in classes—especially college students. Colleges worldwide opened their doors to eager students excited to get back on campus this fall, after a year of online learning. Everyday...
