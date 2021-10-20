Highlands College Students Complete Expedition Obstacle Course

Students and parents got a chance to meet with admission representatives from more than a dozen public and private colleges and universities at the Marietta Area College Fair held at Washington State Community College’s student commons. Both two-year and four-year schools as well as the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services were at the event. As well, financial aid professionals were available to help students and their parents complete the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, for students planning on attending college to be considered for grants, loans and scholarships. Colleges represented included Fairmont University, Franklin University, Hocking College, Kent State, Marietta College, Ohio University, Ohio Valley University, University of Rio Grande, West Liberty University, Wheeling University, Washington State Community College and West Virginia University at Parkersburg, among others.
