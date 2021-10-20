CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in I-96 crash in Livingston County identified by police

By Nathan Clark
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the motorist killed in a crash along I-96 near Brighton Tuesday morning. William Rickerman, 52, of Novi, died...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

 

