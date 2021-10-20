CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK PM Johnson encourages all leaders to attend ‘critical’ climate summit

By Thomson Reuters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson encourages all leaders to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland next month, his spokesman said on Wednesday when...

The Independent

EU chief calls for leadership at climate 'moment of truth'

The European Union’s chief executive called Thursday for a show of climate leadership ahead of two major international meetings focused on curbing global warming, warning that world leaders face “a moment of truth.”“What we need is, first of all, leadership,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said before she heads to a weekend summit in Rome of the Group of 20 most developed nations. The 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, starts Sunday in Glasgow Scotland.“We need leadership for credible commitments for decarbonization to reach the goal of net-zero mid-century. But we also need sufficient...
The Independent

UK government summons French ambassador as row over fishing boats escalates

Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British fishing boat, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing licences escalates.Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was instructed to demand that the French ambassador Catherine Colonna comes in for talks after Brexit minister Lord David Frost held a crisis meeting of senior cabinet colleagues on Thursday.France detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast and has threatened to hit the UK with more measures next week, with one of Emmanuel Macron’s ministers vowing to “speak the language of strength”.The UK government denounced the seizure of...
UK PM Johnson: COP26 outcome is in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The outcome of the COP26 United Nations climate conference is in the balance, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, describing the summit as both important for the planet and a very difficult negotiation. “COP26 is both unbelievably important for our planet, but also very difficult,...
Birmingham Star

Japan PM plans to attend COP26 summit

Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is planning to attend the UN summit on climate change to be held in Britain next month, according to NHK World. The summit would be his first overseas trip after taking office. The COP26 conference is scheduled to take place...
William James
Boris Johnson
Exclusive-Indian PM Modi will attend Glasgow climate conference – minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, the country’s environment minister said on Thursday, in a boost for global efforts for steeper emission cuts to fight global warming. India is the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and...
AFP

Putin will not attend COP 26 climate summit: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to next month's landmark UN climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday as the UK stressed the importance of national leaders' presence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "unfortunately Putin will not fly to Glasgow", while stressing that climate change was "one of our foreign policy's most important priorities".
Axios

Obama to attend UN climate summit in Glasgow

Former President Barack Obama will travel to Glasgow next month for the UN climate summit, CNN reports. Driving the news: Obama will meet with young climate change advocates and "urge more robust action going forward by all of us — governments, the private sector, philanthropy and civil society," according to an Obama spokesperson, per CNN.
The Independent

‘Cop26 is not a photo op’: UK calls on leaders to honour climate promises at Glasgow summit

The world’s most polluting countries must come forward with tougher plans for how they reduce their climate impact by 2030, a UK minister will say on Tuesday.Alok Sharma, president-designate of the Cop26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow in just a few weeks, will also urge countries to protect trees, reduce coal and switch over to electric cars as part of “concrete” efforts to tackle the climate crisis.It comes after a UN analysis found that countries are still far off course for meeting the world’s aspiration of keeping temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.The review found that countries’ current...
China's Xi will not attend COP26 in person, UK PM Johnson told — report

LONDON (Oct 15): Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the COP26 climate summit in person, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told, The Times newspaper reported. Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow on Oct 31-Nov 12, is...
Reuters

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions. Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the...
The Independent

Australian PM says he will attend Cop26 climate summit, as doubts grow over China’s Xi Jinping

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has finally confirmed he will attend the  Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, even as uncertainty persists over China’s Xi Jinping attendance at the event.Describing it as an “important event,” Mr Morrison said on Friday: "I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow summit, which I’m looking forward to attending.”Britain is set to host the United Nations-led 26th summit United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26 in its largest city Glasgow between 31 October to 12 November. The world leaders from about 200 countries will meet to negotiate key climate deals in global...
Birmingham Star

Japanese PM mulls attending UN climate change meet in Glasgow

Tokyo [Japan] October 14 (ANI): Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told British PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday that he is considering whether to attend the leaders' session of the UN climate change talks in Glasgow in November. This came after both the leaders held a telephonic conversation after Kishida...
Reuters

China's Xi to attend G20 leader's summit via video link

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China’s foreign ministry on Friday. He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said. Xi has not left China...
The Independent

UK Treasury chief set to hail economic rebound in budget

Britain s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy despite the devastating shock by the coronavirus pandemic when he presents his annual budget to Parliament later Wednesday. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. In remarks released ahead of his statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known is set to tell lawmakers that the...
Reuters

UK working to help the people of Afghanistan - PM Johnson

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain is working with United Nations agencies and others to do everything it can to help the people of Afghanistan but cannot write a blank cheque to the Taliban, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "We must do everything we can also to mitigate...
The Independent

France still holding British fishing boat and risks breaking Brexit trade deal, says UK

The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
The Independent

Why chancellor can drink in the Commons - but only on Budget day

Unlike several chancellors who went before him, teetotaller Rishi Sunak chose water over alcohol today as he delivered his Budget to MPs in the Commons - but there was a boost for drinkers as he announced plans to slash duty on alcohol, meaning cheaper pints from as early as Wednesday night.But some observers joked that Mr Sunak must have been drunk on something by announcing a cut to air passenger duty ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow next week, where Boris Johnson is tasked with getting world leaders to agree on new targets to reduce emissions,...
kfgo.com

China submits updated climate pledges to UN ahead of Glasgow talks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China has submitted updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to fight climate change, a UN registry showed on Thursday, formally boosting headline emission-cutting pledges but offering nothing new ahead of key climate talks in Glasgow. The submission documents, published on the website of the UN Framework Convention on...
kfgo.com

UK’s Queen Elizabeth appears in good spirits after health concerns

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth appeared to be in good spirits on Thursday as she carried out an online royal engagement, two days after she cancelled her planned appearance at next week’s COP26 climate summit following advice from her doctors. “I am very glad to have a chance to...
