Patriots Place Chase Winovich On Injured Reserve, Sign Myles Bryant From Practice Squad

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Chase Winovich left Sunday’s game vs. the Cowboys early, due to a hamstring injury. He’ll now be out a bit longer. The team placed Winovich on injured...

