Aloo chaat

Potatoes are something I will never get tired of eating — there are just so many delicious ways to prepare them I never get bored! My personal favorite is a baked potato to go alongside steak or chicken. Recently, I stumbled across a simple tip for making the tastiest and most flavorful spuds possible: It’s all about the brine!
This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Chicken saltimbocca combines some of our favorite things–chicken, prosciutto, and cheese–to great effect. Then a lemony, white wine pan-sauce gets drizzled on everything. Adapted from Joanie Corneil | Bella’s Cookbook | Story Farm, 2016. Chicken saltimbocca is an Italian...
From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
Why cook a meatloaf in a pie pan? Why not? This easy meatloaf recipe is simple, quick and a family pleaser. Use the leftovers for meatloaf sandwiches or crumble into your favorite spaghetti sauce. Cuisine: American. Prep Time: 5 minutes. Cook Time: 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes.
As the weather cools off and fall rolls in, we’re often looking for new and comforting desserts for the season. Our Sweet Potato Cake takes your favorite everyday sweet potatoes and combines them with a few simple ingredients, before topping it with a homemade cream cheese frosting. What you get is a super moist, super cozy cake that the whole family will want a piece of.
Perfect for vegetarians and vegans. The tadka we make for this is a technique in which whole or ground spices (or both) are first heated (tempered) in ghee or oil to bring out their flavour. Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves. Four. Ingredients. 200g spinach. 200g...
Fill up a stocking with a selection of foodie treats for the keen cook or gourmet in your life. Edible gifts make the perfect stocking fillers, whether it’s a tin of sweets for snacking on before Christmas dinner is ready, chocolates for sharing round during a Christmas movie or mini hot sauce for tucking in a lunchbox. We’ve covered all bases to cover the perfect food stocking fillers for all tastebuds, from gourmet pasta for the dinner party host to a gift set of miniature gins for the keen cocktail maker.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
Ask any BBQ pitmaster (professional or otherwise) and they’ll tell you that cooking food slow and low often yields the best possible results around. Slow cooks allow for rich flavors and textures to be gently coaxed out of whatever you’re making, giving it all the more interesting taste profile. However, not everyone has 12 hours or more to spend in front of a slow cooker. This is where stovetop pressure cookers can make a huge impact.
Safe to use, stovetop pressure cookers allow you to considerably cut down on the amount of time it takes to produce a richly flavorful dish....
