CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Aloo chaat

By Roopa Gulati
bbcgoodfood.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a popular Indian festival snack. These lemony fried potatoes are seasoned with cumin and...

www.bbcgoodfood.com

Comments / 0

Related
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomegranate#Chaat Masala#Supermarkets#Black Pepper#Food Drink#Indian#South Asian
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Chicken Saltimbocca

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Chicken saltimbocca combines some of our favorite things–chicken, prosciutto, and cheese–to great effect. Then a lemony, white wine pan-sauce gets drizzled on everything. Adapted from Joanie Corneil | Bella’s Cookbook | Story Farm, 2016. Chicken saltimbocca is an Italian...
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Sweet Potato Cake

As the weather cools off and fall rolls in, we’re often looking for new and comforting desserts for the season. Our Sweet Potato Cake takes your favorite everyday sweet potatoes and combines them with a few simple ingredients, before topping it with a homemade cream cheese frosting. What you get is a super moist, super cozy cake that the whole family will want a piece of.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Saag aloo recipe

Perfect for vegetarians and vegans. The tadka we make for this is a technique in which whole or ground spices (or both) are first heated (tempered) in ghee or oil to bring out their flavour. Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves. Four. Ingredients. 200g spinach. 200g...
RECIPES
bbcgoodfood.com

Best stocking fillers for foodies

Fill up a stocking with a selection of foodie treats for the keen cook or gourmet in your life. Edible gifts make the perfect stocking fillers, whether it’s a tin of sweets for snacking on before Christmas dinner is ready, chocolates for sharing round during a Christmas movie or mini hot sauce for tucking in a lunchbox. We’ve covered all bases to cover the perfect food stocking fillers for all tastebuds, from gourmet pasta for the dinner party host to a gift set of miniature gins for the keen cocktail maker.
RECIPES
Robb Report

The Best Stovetop Pressure Cookers for Stews, Soups and Beyond

Ask any BBQ pitmaster (professional or otherwise) and they’ll tell you that cooking food slow and low often yields the best possible results around. Slow cooks allow for rich flavors and textures to be gently coaxed out of whatever you’re making, giving it all the more interesting taste profile. However, not everyone has 12 hours or more to spend in front of a slow cooker. This is where stovetop pressure cookers can make a huge impact. Safe to use, stovetop pressure cookers allow you to considerably cut down on the amount of time it takes to produce a richly flavorful dish....
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy