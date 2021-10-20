CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searchlight, NV

Searchlight Weather Forecast

Searchlight News Beat
Searchlight News Beat
 8 days ago

SEARCHLIGHT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cWx7U9g00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

It's a chilly start to the day with winds diminishing. Expect a mostly clear day ahead with highs around 58 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight, NV
8
Followers
278
Post
877
Views
ABOUT

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy