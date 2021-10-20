Daily Weather Forecast For Savoonga

SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 36 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow then areas of blowing snow overnight High 36 °F, low 29 °F Windy: 15 to 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of blowing snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 36 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight Chance of Light Snow High 34 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



