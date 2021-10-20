Daily Weather Forecast For Savoonga
SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow then areas of blowing snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 15 to 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of blowing snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight Chance of Light Snow
- High 34 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
