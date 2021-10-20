Gambell Daily Weather Forecast
GAMBELL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy freezing fog then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 35 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 35 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of blowing snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 33 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
