Daily Weather Forecast For Unalakleet
UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 30 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight
- High 29 °F, low 22 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 30 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 29 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
