Presho Daily Weather Forecast
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
