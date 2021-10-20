CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Barge, WY

Wednesday set for clouds in La Barge - 3 ways to make the most of it

La Barge News Beat
 8 days ago

(LA BARGE, WY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Barge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0cWx7Jgv00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 24 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of snow showers then chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 27 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Barge News Beat

La Barge, WY
ABOUT

With La Barge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

