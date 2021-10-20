Baggs Daily Weather Forecast
BAGGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 58 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0