Emmonak, AK

Emmonak Weather Forecast

Emmonak Updates
 8 days ago

EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZUrv_0cWx7HvT00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy freezing fog then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 36 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight

    • High 34 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 36 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of light snow overnight

    • High 36 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

