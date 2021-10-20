Emmonak Weather Forecast
EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy freezing fog then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 36 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0