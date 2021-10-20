CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent, OR

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Crescent

 8 days ago

(CRESCENT, OR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Crescent Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crescent:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cWx7AkO00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of rain and snow then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 49 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crescent, OR
