Baker Weather Forecast
BAKER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
