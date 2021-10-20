North San Juan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
