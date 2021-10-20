Terlingua Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TERLINGUA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
