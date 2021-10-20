Daily Weather Forecast For Gary
GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
