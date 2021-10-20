CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy forecast for Powers? Jump on it!

Powers Today
 8 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Powers, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Powers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cWx6yTZ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

