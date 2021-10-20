Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain Village
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 27 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight
- High 35 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 20 to 30 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of blowing snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0