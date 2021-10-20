Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain Village

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 38 °F, low 27 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight High 35 °F, low 29 °F Windy: 20 to 30 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of blowing snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 36 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 36 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



