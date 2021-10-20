CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danforth, ME

A cloudy Wednesday in Danforth today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 8 days ago

(DANFORTH, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Danforth Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Danforth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cWx6wi700

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

