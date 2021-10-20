A cloudy Wednesday in Danforth today — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(DANFORTH, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Danforth Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Danforth:
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly Cloudy
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0