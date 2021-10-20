Stanford Weather Forecast
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0