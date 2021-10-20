Stanford Weather Forecast

STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 68 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.