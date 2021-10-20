CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selawik, AK

Wednesday rain in Selawik: Ideas to make the most of it

Selawik News Alert
 8 days ago

(SELAWIK, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Selawik Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Selawik:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbsU4_0cWx6qPl00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 30 °F, low 23 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 30 °F, low 22 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 28 °F, low 22 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Light Snow

    • High 27 °F, low 22 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

