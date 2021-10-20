Rainy forecast for Elkton? Jump on it!

(ELKTON, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elkton Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elkton:

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain High 66 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Light Rain High 57 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.