Cloudy forecast for Prudhoe Bay — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(PRUDHOE BAY, AK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Prudhoe Bay:
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 23 °F, low 11 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly Cloudy
- High 21 °F, low 14 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 22 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 25 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0