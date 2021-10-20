CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prudhoe Bay, AK

Cloudy forecast for Prudhoe Bay — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Prudhoe Bay Journal
 8 days ago

(PRUDHOE BAY, AK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Prudhoe Bay:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20I0rG_0cWx6otX00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 23 °F, low 11 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 21 °F, low 14 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while light snow likely overnight

    • High 22 °F, low 18 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 25 °F, low 18 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

