Jump on Miles’s rainy forecast today

(MILES, IA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Miles, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miles:

Wednesday, October 20 Isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 55 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.