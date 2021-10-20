Wednesday set for rain in Ellsworth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ellsworth Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellsworth:

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 55 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 54 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.