Daily Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
