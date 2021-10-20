Daily Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes

RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 56 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.