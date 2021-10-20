Kadoka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KADOKA, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Widespread light snow then chance of snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
