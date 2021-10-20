4-Day Weather Forecast For Elk City
ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
