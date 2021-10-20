4-Day Weather Forecast For Mullen
MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
