Bliss Weather Forecast
BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0