Riggins Daily Weather Forecast
RIGGINS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain likely during the day; while chance of rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
